Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 6.4%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price was down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $52.22. Approximately 8,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 247,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,739,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.