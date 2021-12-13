ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 198,045 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $11,899,000.

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.69. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

