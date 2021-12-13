ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $718,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $201,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 32.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $233,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.