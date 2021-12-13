ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 48,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

MMM opened at $177.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

