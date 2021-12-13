ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,862 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.13 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

