ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lessened its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.