Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth about $13,645,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,462,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $2,655,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $2,523,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

