Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 7198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

