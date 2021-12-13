Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 7198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
