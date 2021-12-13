ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Tops $0.0410 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $136,876.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArdCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006758 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

