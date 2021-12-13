Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.

ARQT stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.