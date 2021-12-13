Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $17,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $21,500.00.
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00.
ARQT stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.49. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $770.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,707 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 226,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
