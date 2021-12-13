Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

ARNC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

ARNC opened at $31.26 on Friday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

