ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 118.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 239.3% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 117.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

MT stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

