Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 9,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

