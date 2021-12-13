Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APRE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,428 shares of company stock worth $591,941 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

