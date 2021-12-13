Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $179.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.23. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.