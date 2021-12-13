ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANPDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

ANTA Sports Products stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $414.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.42. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $615.99.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

