Analyzing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and First Hawaiian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.76 $45.27 million $2.74 15.46 First Hawaiian $780.14 million 4.51 $185.75 million $2.08 13.13

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Hawaiian pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and First Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 19.91% 10.98% 1.18% First Hawaiian 36.22% 10.17% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Mid Bancshares and First Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75

First Hawaiian has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.63%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats First Mid Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases; deposits such as checking, savings and time deposit accounts to consumers, small businesses and certain commercial customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, deposit products and credit cards that they provide primarily to middle market and large companies in Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and California. The Treasury and Other segment relates to treasury business, which consists of corporate asset and liability management activities, including interest rate risk management, as well

