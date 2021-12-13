Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $34.95

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,429,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

