Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Target Price at $15.17

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $10.33 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $471.97 million, a PE ratio of 114.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Noodles & Company by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

