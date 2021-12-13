Analysts Set Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Target Price at $14.50

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GPMT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 509,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,475. The firm has a market cap of $628.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.47. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 118,701 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

