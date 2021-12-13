Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) PT at $12.60

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -280.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

