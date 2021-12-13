Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE: ACRE):

12/10/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company's financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. "

11/30/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Ares Commercial Real Estate had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $16.50 to $17.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,846. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 116,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

