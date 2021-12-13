Analysts Issue Forecasts for W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $80.94 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

