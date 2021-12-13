Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Sotera Health reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,408. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

