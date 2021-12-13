Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.20. MercadoLibre reported earnings per share of ($1.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $10.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,144.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.82 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,018.73 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,575.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

