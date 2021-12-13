Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.65. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $235.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,465. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

