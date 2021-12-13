Analysts Expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.98 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.01. 47,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

