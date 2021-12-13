Analysts Anticipate Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) will announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($0.89). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($3.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($21.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($19.67).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 13,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,465.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 538,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,716.

Shares of NASDAQ XLO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,474. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

