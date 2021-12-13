Analysts Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Announce $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $16.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS.

UTHR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,143. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $216.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

