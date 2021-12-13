Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce $671.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the lowest is $670.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $605.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

TTEK stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,026 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $818,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 12.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

