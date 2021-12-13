Analysts Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.97). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($3.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,218. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

