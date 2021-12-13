Analysts Anticipate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to announce $224.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $704.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $720.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,657. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,354 shares of company stock valued at $529,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

