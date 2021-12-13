Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $48.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $199.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.93. 25,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,612. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

