Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $5.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to announce $5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.89. McKesson posted earnings per share of $4.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $22.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $22.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $22.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.69 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.80 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after buying an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after buying an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after buying an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $233.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

