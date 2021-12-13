Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $361.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.26 million and the highest is $366.40 million. Globant posted sales of $232.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $272.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 1.42. Globant has a 12-month low of $176.94 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

