Analysts Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

ENS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,044. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

