Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.40. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 467,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,706,000 after buying an additional 446,457 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

