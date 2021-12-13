Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.92. 4,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

