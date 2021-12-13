Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $935.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

