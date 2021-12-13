Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is ($0.08). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 484,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,225. The company has a market cap of $170.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

