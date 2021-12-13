Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,980. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.92. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

