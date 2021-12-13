Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $210.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.84 and its 200-day moving average is $223.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

