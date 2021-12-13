AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $123.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

