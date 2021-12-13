Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

Shares of AMP traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.19. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.83 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

