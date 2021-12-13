American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 41.8% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $310,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $71,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $213,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

AMT stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.65. 3,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.