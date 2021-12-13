American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.03 million and the highest is $30.50 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group boosted their price target on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

American Software stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $785.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.72%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

