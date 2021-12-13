Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,444.24 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,437.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,427.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

