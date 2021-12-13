ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Major Shareholder Sells $822,638.94 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $822,638.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lsv Associates, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50.

ALXO stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $110.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

