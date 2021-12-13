Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.50.

TSE AIF opened at C$71.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.87. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.57 and a 12-month high of C$72.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

