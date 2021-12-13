Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 39.6% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,912,542,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,960.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,721.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

